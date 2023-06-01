The bride of Crown Prince of Jordan arrives

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

June 1st, 2023
ALBAWABA - After guests arrived, Miss Rajwa Al-Saif arrived at Zahran palace. 

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania welcomed guests who were honored to be invited to the royal wedding, and now everyone is ready for the bride. 

Crown Prince of Jordan arrived for the Katb Ktab ceremony and waited for his bride to arrive.

Miss Rajwa Al-Saif looked stunning as she walked alongside Prince Hashem for her wedding to Crown Prince of Jordan, Prince Hussein Bin Abdullah. 

The happy couple will be moving Al Husseiniya Palace in a motorcade procession for their wedding reception.

 

