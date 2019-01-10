British-Moroccan Model Nora Attal Struts Her Stuff on Rome's Runway for Moschino

Nora Attal turned heads in a black gown and accessorized her look with chunky gold jewelry (Source: noraattal - Instagram)

Fresh off the Chanel campaign shot by Karl Lagerfeld, creative director of the French luxury fashion house, British-Moroccan model Nora Attal strutted her stuff on a runway in Rome for Moschino on Tuesday.

The model, 19, turned heads in a black gown and accessorized her look with chunky gold jewelry and an elaborate, high-piled wig.



She posted a short video of her walk on the runway on Instagram, thanking Moschino creative director Jeremy Schott and French stylist Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele for the look. She also posted short clips of other models backstage in her Instagram Stories.

The model of the moment started 2019 with a bang as she landed a fashion campaign with Chanel, becoming the face of the French brand’s Spring/Summer 2019 campaign. She shared pictures of herself and other models posing in Chanel’s latest collection earlier this week.

Styled by Carine Roitfeld, Attal wore a black dress alongside fellow models Sarah Dahl, Hyunji Shin, Rebecca Longendyke, Adesuwa Aighewi, Vittoria Ceretti, and Kristina Grikaite.

It is certainly not the first collaboration of the up-and-coming model with Chanel. She walked the runway of its garden-themed Pre-Fall 2019 show and the beach-themed Spring/Summer 2019 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Attal also recently shared images from her photoshoot for British Vogue. She has worked with the biggest names in the fashion industry, including Prada, Elie Saab, McCartney, Nina Ricci, H&M, Valentino, Dior and Alexander McQueen.

Harper’s Bazaar recently named Attal as one of their “ones-to-watch for” in 2019.

The teenage model, who was first discovered in 2014, was chosen as Vogue Arabia’s December 2017 cover star, where she paid homage to her Arabian roots, wearing a traditional ceremonial headpiece. The Arab model was featured on her first British Vogue cover, alongside Edie Campbell, Kate Moss, Stella Tennant and Jean Campbell, for the September 2017 issue.

Attal was raised in London but is connected to her parents’ Moroccan roots through regular visits to the country.

Tuesday’s runway show, held at the iconic Roman Cinecitta movie studios, celebrated film director Federico Fellini with references to his movies.

Male and female models walked around the ruins of the Baths of Caracalla, which were reproduced in the venue, as were replicas of torches and columns, antique Roman elements and characters from “Casanova,” “La Dolce Vita,” “Roma” and other movies.

The show unveiled Moschino men’s Fall 2019 and women’s Pre-Fall 2019 collections, comprising bomber jackets embroidered with Latin text, herringbone tweed coats, tuxedos with multi-color chains, silk skirts worn with gladiator corsets and feminine dresses embellished with feathers.