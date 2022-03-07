British Rock is Alive and Kicking in Dubai with Indie Rock Invasion!

The Indie Rock Invasion, in association with Dubai Calendar, lands on March 11th & 12th at The Square @ISD Dubai.

Dubai’s new favorite outdoor concert venue is hosting the Indie Rock Invasion hot on the heels of the overwhelmingly successful Jazz Garden Series and Dubai’s very first annual DXB Blues Fest.

To mark its first edition, the Indie Rock Invasion, Dubai’s new alternative rock music fest, is launching with an impressive line-up of some of the best Indie rock acts.

Legendary bands Republica and Toploader headline the weekend-long festival, also featuring new favorites Baskery and Emily Capell.

Toploader

Lineup

March 11 - Toploader -- Hailing from Eastbourne, East Sussex, Toploader is one of the UK’s most popular bands of all time, with millions of albums sold to date. They are known around the world for iconic hits such as ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ from their debut album ‘Onka's Big Moka.’

March 11- Baskery - The Swedish, all-female band features sisters Greta, Stella and Sunniva Bondesson who have made their mark on the Indie Rock scene with their unique "banjopunk and blues-grass" sound on banjo, guitar and upright bass,

March 12 - Republica -- Formed in Windsor, in the UK, Republica established itself as a cult British rock band in the 1990s with its distinctive ‘technopop punk rock’ sound which produced hit singles such as "Drop Dead Gorgeous" and "Ready to Go."

March 12 - Emily Capell - London-based singer-songwriter and musician Emily Capell brings a fresh and distinctive voice to Indie Rock, enabling her debut album ‘Combat Frock’ to become a huge success.

Republica

The Indie Rock Invasion will delight Dubai’s rock fans who are expected to turn up in large numbers to enjoy the relaxed, garden table setting, with a large selection of trendy street food and drinks at The Square, a fully licensed venue located at ISD, Dubai Sports City in the heart of new Dubai with easy access and plenty of free parking.

The Indie Rock Invasion is a non-ticketed event with online table booking and minimum spend on food and beverage.

For more information and to book your garden table, please visit https://thesquaredubai.com/indierockinvasion/