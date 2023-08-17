Britney Spears allegedly cheats on Sam Asghari, how Toxic

ALBAWABA - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are heading for divorce after one year of marriage.

Britney Spears, 41, and her Iranian husband Sam Asghari are heading their separate ways after one year of marriage as Asghari claims Spears cheated on him.

Per TMZ, Sam Aghari, 29 confronted Spears about the alleged infidelity in August which led to the pair having a huge fight, Asghari allegedly moved out and the singer was seen leaving her house with no wedding ring.

It has been reported that is only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce. Per a source: "Sam wasn't sleeping at the house much, and Britney has gotten physical with him in blowout fights that include frequent screaming matches."

Spears has now asked top Hollywood divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, and the lawyer who helped end her conservatorship, Matthew Rosengart, to help her with the divorce from Sam.

twitter

According to Dailymail, a source told the publication: "'Asghari attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid." While representatives for Spears called these claims absurd.

The personal trainer and the singer met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016 and began dating that same year, in 2021 they announced their engagement before getting married one year after.

Spears' net worth is close to $ 60 million, and pays tens of thousands of dollars monthly for child support to her ex-husband Kevin Federline whom she shares two boys with; Jayden and Sean.

Sam allegedly wants Britney to pay him more than what their prenup provides following their split.



