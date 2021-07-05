Britney Spears Borrows Phones From Strangers to Avoid Surveillance of Conservatorship

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Britney Spears has been actively seeking to alter her conservatorship, a court-ordered arrangement that began 13 years ago.

And on June 23 of 2021 Spears finally got the chance to address the matter, calling the arrangement “abusive” and describing the many ways it restricted her desired lifestyle. “I’ve been in denial,” she admitted. “I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back.”

Britney's former manager Sam Lutfi, 46, revealed that the singer has past borrowed phones from strangers at gyms and grocery stores To contact him on a sporadic basis.

"I'll go years without contact, and then I'll get a call every once in a while from her in a closet," he told the publication's Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino, reported the Daily Mail.

'Last time she called me, she was at Ralphs, in Calabasas,' Lutfi said. 'After she hung up, I got a call from the same number - it's an Asian doctor, who says, "Wow, this is surreal, Britney just borrowed my phone." Five years ago, she borrowed a phone at the gym and just made off with it.'

Lufti added that his last in-person meeting with Britney, which occurred back in 2015, left him concerned for the singer’s well-being. “My opinion is that this conservatorship has drastically affected her mind-set,” he said.

The Ex-manager revelations come after Judge Brenda Penny denied Britney's request to remove her father Jamie Spears from the head of the conservatorship.