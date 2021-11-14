Britney Spears Free From Conservatorship

Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship ended after a petition was signed.

Judge Brenda Penny allowed the 39-year-old to regain control over her health, work and estate.

"The court finds the conservatorship of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required," Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled. Effective today, the conservatorship for Britney Spears' person and estate are terminated.

The decision to end the arrangement came after Spears gave an emotional court address last June, detailing her trauma under the conservatorship, and just ahead of her 40th birthday next month.

"She was crying and laughing at the same time," a source told the outlet. "It was hard for her to understand that it's over after so many years. She is so grateful for everyone that has helped her."

Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney



🎥: @AbbyShalawylo pic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021\

Spears announced the exciting news on her social media page, "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever ... praise the Lord ... can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney," she wrote.

Spears tweeted a video from the celebration outside the courthouse.

Britney Spears is free. The conservatorship that’s controlled her life for more than 13 years is terminated, effective today. It’s a win for the #FreeBritney movement, and most importantly – for Britney. pic.twitter.com/DN4E3hai92 — MTV (@MTV) November 12, 2021

"What's next for Britney is up to one person and this is the first time we cn say this in a decade. It's up to Britney," her lawyer Mathew Rosengart said. "Britney, as of today, is a free woman. I thank her for her courage and poise and power and for our relationship."