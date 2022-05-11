Britney Spears Gets Emotional Over a Turkish Video

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published May 11th, 2022 - 09:40 GMT
Britney is currently pregnant with her third child.
Highlights
Britney celebrated mothers day with an emotional video.

Britney Spears shared a video of a surprise birthday celebration for a child in a kindergarten in Istanbul.

Britney commented on the emotional video: 'I had a migraine the past two days  and couldn’t get out of bed !!!!''

The singer added: 'I couldn’t be exposed to light or I felt like I would pass out !!!! It was the worst so I slept for two days !!!! I was out cold for Mother’s Day … I’m a day late SO sorry ''

''anyways this video made me cry  !!! Watch what the little boy does with his mothers hands !!!! I mean what a true little gentleman !!! Psss happy late Mother’s Day !!!!'' 

Spears ended her caption with the link of the person who first shared the video.

Meanwhile, Britney is pregnant with her first child with Fiance Sam Asghari, she also has two other boys from her preivouse marriage. 

 

 


