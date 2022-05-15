Britney Spears Sadly Suffers a Miscarriage

Britney Spears shocked the world with her latest update on her pregnancy.

The singer took to her Instagram account to share a joint post with fiancé Sam Asghari to announce that she has sadly suffered a miscarriage, a month after revealing she was expecting a baby.

Spears posted a picture that read: 'It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," she wrote in a post on Saturday.''

She added: ''This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news.''

The singer then shared that she will try to continue trying for a child together.

"Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family."''

She ended her caption: 'We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

The message was signed by Sam and Britney.

Sam commented on his beau's post assuring her that they will hopefully make their dreams come true. He wrote: 'We will have a miracle soon.' alongside a red heart.

In a court hearing in June last year, Britney spoke out against her conservatorship publicly, as she said she feels 'traumatized' by the controlling system she has been placed under.

She said: 'I am not happy, I can't sleep. I'm so angry, it's insane. And I'm depressed. I am traumatized. I just want my life back.

'I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life, I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break.'

The Sometimes hitmaker accused her father and her conservatorship team of refusing to allow her to marry her boyfriend or have children with him.

Britney claimed her conservators have made her get an IUD as a form of birth control so she cannot currently have children, even though she wanted to 'get married and have a baby.'

She added: 'I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant, but [my team doesn’t] want me to have any more children.'