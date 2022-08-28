Britney Spears And Elton John’s New Song Trends

Britney Jean Spears, is a dancer and vocalist from America, born December 2, 1981. Frequently known as the "Princess of Pop", LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. singer Britney Spears made her musical comeback on Friday, releasing a duet with Elton John, in her first new material in six years and following the end of her 13-year conservatorship last year.

Britney spears then posted her own video on Twitter, using a British accent and announcing she was about to have the best day ever to celebrate the success of "Hold Me Closer."

Hold me closer, tiny dancer/Count the headlines on the highway is the chorus of John's 1972 smash "Tiny Dancer," sung by Spears over Elton's original vocal over a dance beat, with some "woo-hoos" in the middle. The song is similar to "Cold Heart," Elton John's duet with Dua Lipa from 2021.

The song's cover art includes a well-known image of John as a young child seated at a piano combined with a picture of Spears as a young child sporting a pink dancing outfit.

John remarked in a statement, "I am beyond grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Britney Spears; She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop artists, and she sounds wonderful on this record. "I adore her so much and I'm proud of what we've accomplished together."

Britney Spears continued "I felt incredibly privileged when the legendary Sir Elton John asked me to perform on one of his most well-known songs. We can't wait for the listeners to hear it! I appreciate you having me, Elton! I'm so happy I had the chance to collaborate with you and your brilliant intellect."

Since "Glory" in 2016, Spears hasn't put out any new music.

Britney Spears released three songs in 2020, although they were all songs that she had originally recorded for the "Glory" album but didn't end up using. They were a part of the deluxe reissue.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri