Britney Spears, Sam Asghari announce their divorce

ALBAWABA - Britney Spears and Sam Asghair open up about their divorce on their social media page.

Britney Spears, 41, and her Iranian husband Sam Asghari, 29 are heading their separate ways after one year of marriage as Asghari claims Spears cheated on him.

Per TMZ, Sam Aghari, 29 confronted Spears about the alleged infidelity in August which led to the pair having a huge fight, Asghari, whose real name is Hesam Asghari allegedly moved out and the singer was seen leaving her house with no wedding ring. It has been reported that is only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce. Per a source: "Sam wasn't sleeping at the house much, and Britney has gotten physical with him in blowout fights that include frequent screaming matches."

Spears has now asked top Hollywood divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, and the lawyer who helped end her conservatorship, Matthew Rosengart, to help her with the divorce from Sam.

And now, the Toxic singer shared a post on her Instagram account confirming the divorce rumors, she wrote: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!"

She added: "But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

"If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!"

Asghari also confirmed the news on his Instagram story, he wrote: "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.

S*it happens."

"Asking for privacy seems ridiculous, so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful," he ended his statement.

The personal trainer and the singer met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016 and began dating that same year, in 2021 they announced their engagement before getting married one year after.