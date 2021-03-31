Britney Spears Shows How She Really Feels About 'Framing Britney'

The 39-year-old singer was the subject of the recently released New York Times documentary, and on Tuesday (30.03.21) she broke her silence on the film for the first time, admitting she felt “embarrassed” by the contents of the production.



‘Framing Britney Spears’ explores the issues surrounding Britney’s fame, including her 2008 public meltdown which resulted in her being placed under conservatorship, and the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker said watching parts of the film left her in tears.



In an Instagram post, she wrote: “My life has always been very speculated ...



“watched ... and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive !!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people !!!



“It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day !!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!



“I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!! (sic)”



Britney also admitted she isn’t “perfect”, but said she just wants to “pass on kindness” to others.



She added: “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness !!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness !!!! (sic)”



The Instagram post marks the first time Britney has addressed the documentary since its release, but her boyfriend Sam Asghari recently showed his support for the singer when he vowed to give her the future she "wants and deserves".



The 'Family Business' actor said: "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves.



"I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."