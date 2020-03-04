Britney Spears Wants to Remove Her ex Kevin Federline Dedicated Tattoo

The 38-year-old singer mulled over the idea of getting her 'pink dice 7' tattoo removed, 15 years after she got inked with her then-husband Kevin Federline, in a social media post on Tuesday.

Spears, who has previously removed another tattoo, admitted in her post that she doesn't 'even like ink.'

The hitmaker wrote on Instagram: 'Albert Einstein once said "God does not play dice with the universe" …. so maybe I shouldn’t have gotten the pink dice 7 on my left arm [dice emoji]!!!! I don’t even like ink …. guess I should remove it ?!?!!!!'

The accompanying photos were from a recent set that Spears has been sharing on social media, wearing a white swimsuit that she said belonged to her grandmother and a white choker.

​

In one shot, her dice ink is visible near her left wrist as she pulled up her dirty blonde hair.

Back in 2004, when she was married to Kevin Federline, the couple got matching dice tattoos during a trip to Ireland. Britney's in pink and Kevin's in blue.

They were inked the same year they got married, and while the tattoo is still around, the marriage is long gone.

Britney and Kevin divorced in 2007 and share sons Sean, 14 and Jayden, 13. They split custody 70/30, with Kevin shouldering the lion's share of parenting.

Previously, the Toxic singer has a kabbalah tattoo removed from her neck. She had gotten a Hebrew phrase inked back when Madonna first made the religion in vogue for Hollywood.

​

Britney shared even more photos in the same out fit and said in a caption: 'No make up, just mascara and my grandmother's bathing suit . She gave me so many beautiful things …. including all of her beautiful CHINA …. my favorite !!!!!

'Her dressing table was old fashioned and deep with an oval mirror …. I would always wear her lipstick and was so fascinated by her because her items were waaaaay more expensive than anything I ever saw .... or maybe it just seemed that way because they were so fragile ….. !!!!!'

The social media photos that Britney shared are from a set that she has been posting to celebrate her boyfriend Sam Ashgari's 26th birthday.

​

On Monday, the star shared a series of sexy and seductive photos of herself and Sam dressed in the same revealing white leotard and in front of the red background.

'Happy early B-day to this man !!!!!' she wrote in the caption of a photo where the two both looked straight into the camera and Asghari had his hands around her waist.

'I adore and love him more than anything ….. !!!! Happy Birthday @samasghari !!!!!!'

​

Dressed only in a pair of camouflage shorts, the model and personal trainer also flashed a more seductive look in another picture as he looked to go in for a slight kiss.

Feeling her love, Asghari responded by posting the same photos on his account with the caption: 'Best birthday gift is your smile.