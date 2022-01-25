Sex Scenes Between Demet Özdemir and Kerem Bürsin in a New Show.. Will Hande Erçel Be OK With Them?!

Following rumors of Demet Özdemir's jealousy from Hande Erçel, a new show might add more fuel to the fire between the two beautiful Turkish actresses.

Hande Erçel or Demet Özdemir or Neslihan Atagül

What the Turkish star Hande Erçel did not accept, was accepted by her colleague Demet Özdemir, as the latter agreed to perform an intimate scene in the new series Dünya ile Benim Aramda (Between Me and the World).

The new Turkish series, which will be produced by MF Yapim for Disney Plus, was supposed to go to Hande Erçel; The company wanted to reunite Erçel with Turkish star Bora Gülsoy again after they presented Aziza series together, but Hande Erçel refused to perform an intimate scene in the script and expressed her reservations about it.





Despite the company's attempt to delete the intimate scenes from the script to try and convince Hande to accept the role, the screenwriter Pinar Bulut refused to do so and insisted that the scenes are important and she will not delete them, which made the company look for another leading actress.

According to Turkish media, the role was then offered to Neslihan Atagül, who in turn also refused to perform that scene as well, but when it was offered to Demet Özdemir, she immediately accepted.

More Details About the Series Dünya ile Benim Aramda

The show will not have one male and one female actor in the lead, but two couples.

The first male actor who accepted the role is Hande Erçel's boyfriend, Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin, who is rumored to play the intimate scenes with Demet Özdemir.

Meanwhile, the production company is currently looking for a second male actor to stand in front of actress Hafsanur Sancaktutan, and actor Bugra Gülsoy is one potential name to get the role.