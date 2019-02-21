Brooklyn Beckham Gets His Own Home in His Family's Mansion

He is a 19-year-old aspiring photographer (Source: brooklynbeckham / Instagram )

Brooklyn Beckham has been given his own "home" within his family's mansion.



The 19-year-old aspiring photographer now has his own wing of his parents David and Victoria Beckham's £31 million mansion in Holland Park, west London.





The staff used to reside in that part of the house but they have been moved to another section so that if Brooklyn's relationship with model Hana Cross, 22, develops, they have their own space.



A source told The Sun newspaper: "David and Victoria love having Brooklyn at home when he's in London. But he's nearly 20 and they have decided that he needs some independence in some way. It's a great way for Brooklyn to make steps towards moving out, but not for good just yet. And it means he can spend as much time with Hana as he likes."



Brooklyn moved out to live in New York to study photography there but he had previously admitted that he was "really scared" about moving away from his family.



Speaking before he headed off to the US, he said: "I'm actually moving to New York in two weeks. I'm kinda just gonna disappear and study for a few years and see what happens after that. I'm nervous about moving away from my family, that's one thing that I'm really scared of, but I feel like it'll be good for me to live on my own for a bit and really knuckle down on what I really love and study."



Brooklyn admitted his mother and father have been "so supportive" in his quest to become a photographer, and helped him choose pictures for his photo book 'What I See'.



He added: "Me and my mum and dad were kind of selective and we didn't want to put too many personal ones in there.



It's kind of a mix, we got a few family ones in there. They're so supportive. My mum and dad really helped me as well with this book so I couldn't have done it without them."