BTS' J-Hope And Crush Release Rush Hour Video Teaser

South Korean singer Crush has recruited BTS member J-Hope for his new single.

Crush, 30, released a teaser Tuesday for his music video for "Rush Hour" featuring J-Hope, 28.

The video shows Crush and J-Hope standing on a misty street while stuck in traffic. The camera zooms in until the pair turn around to face the lens.

Crush released a first music video teaser for "Rush Hour" on Sunday that shows him and J-Hope dancing in the street.

Crush and J-Hope will release a single and full music video for "Rush Hour" on Thursday.

The song will mark Crush's first new single since the 2020 song "Let Me Go" with Girls' Generation member Tayeon.

J-Hope released his debut solo album, Jack in the Box, and a music video for the song "Arson" in July.