BTS Wins VMA 'Group of the Year' for 4th Consecutive Year

Published August 30th, 2022 - 09:48 GMT
BTS
BTS did not make the trip to the U.S. for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
Highlights
BTS was selected as the "Group of the Year" again at the 2022 MTV VMA in the U.S.

BTS won the Group of the Year award at the "2022 MTV VMAs" held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on the 29th. As a result, BTS has won the MTV VMAs award for the fourth consecutive year since it was nominated for the first time in 2019, and in particular, it has won the "Group of the Year" trophy for the fourth time.
 

BTS won two categories, "Best Group" and "Best K-pop" in 2019, and won four awards, including "Best Pop", "Best K-pop", "Best Choreography" and "Best Group" in 2020.


Reasons Why BTS Didn't Attend the 2022 MTV VMAs

BTS hasn't publicly stated why they skipped the event, but during their annual Real Bangtan Dinner on June 26, the group said they were taking a short break to concentrate on their solo projects.

While some members, like J-Hope, have already made new single 'Jack In The Box' releases and performed alone at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Other members, like Jin, are still figuring out the direction he wants to take for their forthcoming projects.

BTS may not have been present at the ceremony this year, but if their solo albums are even equal to the level of their group albums, we already know they'll return next year with a long list of MTV Video Music Award nominations.


The First 100,000 BTS Performance Ever [22.10.15]

For ARMY who can't wait to see the members together, BTS will perform a group concert in Busan, South Korea, on October 15.

The special show will help promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo and will be available to stream for free online.

Written by Sondos Swed

