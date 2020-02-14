BTS to Revel New Song Feb. 24 on 'Tonight Show'

South Korean boy band BTS will appear in a special episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

NBC announced in a press release Thursday that the K-pop group will roam New York City, give an extended interview and premiere a new song during an hour-long show Feb. 24.



"We wanted to do something special for BTS and, at the same time, celebrate New York City," host Jimmy Fallon said. "BTS really knocked it out of the park. You're not going to believe how big and fun their performance is."

Fallon teased the episode in a tweet Thursday.



"You won't believe it. #BTSonFallon," he wrote.

Tonight Show showrunner Gavin Purcell told Rolling Stone the special will be one of the show's most-high production episodes.

"I can't tell you how many people went into the making of this -- it was the entire staff rallying together to make this really cool show," Purcell said. "And on the BTS side, it was amazing to see how they rallied and how hard they worked. That's something their fans know, but not only are they incredibly talented, they're also so hardworking and humble."

The episode will feature an interview with BTS on the subway, with Fallon asking previously submitted fan questions. BTS and Fallon will also visit the famed Katz's Delicatessen.

TheTonight Show episode will follow the release of BTS' album Map of the Soul: 7, which debuts Feb. 21. The album includes the single "Black Swan," which BTS released a dance practice video for last week.