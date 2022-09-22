BTS's V & BLACKPINK's Jennie Pictures Leaked!

Another photo of a date believed to be BTS member V and BLACKPINK member Jennie was leaked. Photos of the two enjoying a romantic date on Jeju Island as well as photos of them staying at home together have been released.

In December last year, BTS members created their first Instagram account for the first time in eight years since their debut.

V, RM, Jin, Suga, Jhope, Jimin, and Jungkook all seemed to follow only BTS's official Instagram account and members.

Meanwhile, fans caught V following Jennie's Instagram account and unfollowed it shortly after.

Jennie suddenly cleans up her private Instagram

A series of photos that are believed to have been leaked through Jennie's mobile phone and private SNS have been released due to rumors of a romantic relationship that began with Instagram.

Then Jennie made an unexpected decision and deleted all the 87 followers, and all the 120 following in the early morning of September 20th.

Meanwhile, rumors of a romantic relationship between Jennie and V have been going on for five months.

Just a week ago, following reports that V attended a listening party for the new album of girl group BLACKPINK, to which Jennie belongs, photos of the party spread in online communities, amplifying rumors of their romantic relationship.



However, their agencies YG Entertainment and HYPE have not shared a confirmation yet nor addressed dating rumors.

Written by Sondos Swed