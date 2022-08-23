BTS's V is Dating BLACKPINK's Jennie

Rumors of a romantic relationship between BTS member V, 27 and BLACKPINK member Jennie, 26 have risen again, all because of one picture.

On the 23rd of August, a photo of a man and a woman believed to be Jennie and V in the waiting room was posted through various SNS accounts, sparking rumors of a romantic relationship between the pair.

In the released photo, the man, who appears to be V, smiles and receives hair styling, and the woman, who is believed to be Jennie, is captured on camera.



The photo released by the Internet user was a photo of a person believed to be V and Jennie in one space. The man in the picture is getting his hair done by the staff, and the woman wearing a blue cardigan is filming who is reported to be 'V' with her cell phone.

Although it is difficult to specify who the woman in the picture is because a part of her face is covered by her phone, Internet users analyzed that Jennie wore the same brand of cardigan and that Jennie and the woman in the picture have the same cell phone model.

However, opinions remain divided on the source of the photo.

Some speculate that the photo was leaked from Jennie's private Instagram account, while others argue that it was a clever synthesis of photos taken by V and Jennie, respectively.

Netizens who heard of this said, "Is it a leak?" "It must have been when V stopped by a hair salon before going to France."



"Top stars also responded, "I think dating is like an ordinary person," "This is not a composite?" and "I'm sure it's a composite photo made with sloppy photoshop skills."



In this regard, YG Entertainment and HYBE, the agencies of both sides, have not made any particular statement.

Written by Sondos Swed