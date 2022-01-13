Burak Özçivit and Fahriye Evcen Son, Karan, Shook Social Media (Pictures)

While Burak Özçivit and Fahriye Evcen, the stars of Kuruluş: Osman, are among the favorite couples in the acting world, their son Karan has become a phenomenon too.

The family of three traveled to Germany for the New Year's holiday and became the center of attention with their sharing.

Fahriye Evcen, who actively uses social media, recently shared her son Karan Özçivit's Instagram account '@karanozcivit', and pictures from little Karan's shopping tour shook social media.

Evcen wanted to spend the New Year's holiday with her family, so she traveled with her husband and son to Germany. The beautiful actress received great appreciation with her shares from Düsseldorf.

Fahriye Evcen left her mark on social media with the images she shared one after the other. Her husband Burak Özçivit, could not remain indifferent to the beauty of the actress.

While her husband Burak Özçivit left a star emoji under the picture Fahriye captioned with 'Homeland', the actress responded by sending her husband a love heart emoji.

In addition to the beauty of Fahriye Evcen, the scenery of Germany streets also attracted a lot of attention.

Burak Özçivit and Fahriye Evcen met on the set of the TV series in 2013 and tied the knot in 2017.