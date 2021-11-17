Burak Özçivit May Face 4 Years of Imprisonment!

A lawsuit was filed against the famous Turkish actor Burak Özçivit on charges of "continuously insulting publicly" on the grounds that he insulted some workers on set during filming Kuruluş: Osman, demanding a prison sentence of up to 4 years and 1 month.

After the news was circulated in the media, Özçivit's lawyer, Serkan Toper, made a statement.

The investigation carried out against Burak Özçivit has been completed, who allegedly said swear words and insults to 4 set workers during the filming of the TV series Kuruluş: Osman in Beykoz Riva, on 8 December 2020.

Details of the Incident

In the indictment prepared by Beykoz Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the complainants MBK, O.Ş. and A.Ö. as a camera assistant, and the other complainant, T.A., as the cinematographer, it was stated that Burak Özçivit was the leading actor of the series and that he left the tent where he stayed in on the day of the incident and said swearing and insulting words towards the complainants. It was noted that the witnesses presented by the complainant confirmed this event in their statements.

4 Years and 1 Month Prison Request

In the indictment, it was requested that Burak Özçivit be sentenced to 4 years and 1 month in prison for "continuously insulting publicly".

The indictment was accepted by the Beykoz 3rd Criminal Court of First Instance. The trial of actor Özçivit will begin in the coming days.

First Explanation From Özçivit Front

According to Medyaradar; Özçivit's lawyer, Serkan Toper, made a written statement.

"This press release has become necessary in order to prevent the efforts to create an unfair impression about my client, Burak Özçivit, in the print and digital media today, and to inform the public correctly. The people present in the news in the title of complainant abused their constitutional right to complain."

“Agreement to the Rules of Integrity”

"The abuse of the right to complain is the act of humiliating the person with unfair behavior knowing his innocence and providing unfair benefits. The legal order does not protect the abuse of a right. The right to complain has been abused and has turned into an act against the rules of honesty by becoming an unfair behavior against the client."

“Astronomic Numbers Requested”

"As a result of fictional allegations submitted to the judicial authorities, astronomical amounts were requested from the client, and when these demands were not met, the client's reputation in the public eye was attacked with untrue statements served to the press.

"We firmly believe that the truth will emerge as a result of the trial, and that truth will prevail against opportunism and baseless claims. Truth is like the sun. It will come out when the time comes. We respectfully announce to the public that these fictions, which are put forward for unfair and exorbitant demands, will return from the unfailing justice of the Turkish Judiciary."