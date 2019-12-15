What a Pretty Family! The FIRST Pohotos of Karan.. Son of Burak öZçivit and Fahriye Evcen

After months of trying to hide the face of her newborn child from the public, it seems that Turkish actress Fahriye Evcen decided to finally release his pictures.

Evcen published three pictures of her son Karan on Instagram, as she lay next to him. The actress captioned the pictures: "Karan'ım.. The Spaceship Captain!" She made sure to turn off comments on the post.

Karan's pictures invaded social media not long after being published, with comments of love and admiration for the child, who many described as beautiful, especially that he is the son of Fahriye and Burak who are famous for their beauty.

Fahriye Evcen married to Burak öZçivit at a wedding ceremony held at Saeed Halim Pasha Palace on the 29th of June 2017 amid their friends and stars of Turkey after a four-year love story since they got acquainted during filming the series Çalıkuşu Love Bird.

Evcen gave birth to her first child Karan last April, and since then she has not appeared on screens, except in some pictures with her husband on social media.