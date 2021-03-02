Burak Deniz and Alina Boz Share a Fiery Kiss.. What About Their Partners Didem Soydan and Mithat Can Özer? (Video)

ATV's popular series Maraşlı has treated its viewers with the scene they've been waiting for, it was when Maraşlı, played by Burak Deniz, declared his love to Mahur, played by Alina Boz while sharing a fiery kiss in the airport in the 8th episode.

The intimate scene immediately prompted Maraşlı fans to ask what would be the reaction of Burak Deniz's girlfriend, Turkish model Didem Soydan when she sees this scene, especially since there were already rumors of her being jealous of Burak Deniz's fellow actress, Alina Boz.

Turkish news website iLan365.net has reported a new scenario of the nature of relationship between Burak Deniz and Alina Boz, and it is interesting.

According to iLan365.net, Burak Deniz and Alina Boz have left their lovers to set sail for their new love!

Both Burak and Alina are in a relationship, Burak Deniz has been dating Didem Soydan since last summer, and Alina Boz is with Turkish singer Mithat Can Özer.

However, the audience believes that the actors are secretly in love with each other and they're hiding it from the public.

The Turkish website added that Deniz and Boz separated from their lovers to be together.

As for Didem Soydan, Burak Deniz's girlfriend, who plays the role of Maraşlı, the main character of Maraşlı, problems of jealousy have been reported more than once about them.

It was said that that the closeness between Burak Deniz, 30, and Alina Boz, 22, has turned into love. The rumor spread that the closeness between the two in the series was also carried outside the set.

Problems have started between Burak Deniz and Didem Soydan since he began filming Maraşlı series, according to iLan365.net.

And things went worse when the on-screen lovers Burak Deniz and Alina Boz underwent an intimate photoshoot with Şamdan Plus magazine. The media then reported that Didem kicked Burak outside of her house and had an intense argument to the point that neighbors called the cops on them because of the noise.

iLan365.net claims that Burak Deniz and Didem Soydan have separated, same as Alina Boz broke up with her boyfriend Mithat Can Özer.

They added that Alina Boz's heart went to Burak Deniz, and since then she's been having problems with Mithat, and the fact that Alina Boz has not been seen side by side with her boyfriend recently confirms the separation allegations.

On top of these love allegations, Burak and Alina share each other's pictures on Instagram, but not pictures of their lovers, which added more fuel on fire.

Previously, Burak Deniz had a love affair with his partner in the TV series Sweet Little Liars, Büşra Develi. Likewise, Alina Boz had a love affair with Burak Yörük for a while, but left after a short time.