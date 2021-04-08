Burak Deniz and Didem Soydan Criticized for Walking In Public While Infected With Coronavirus

Turkish actor Burak Deniz and girlfriend Turkish model Didem Soydan have tested postivie for Coronavirus.

The couple has been caught in public wandering around with their dog, which caused a sensation and subjected them to a lot of criticism from the audience, reported Foochia.

Followers described Deniz and Soydan's behavior as immoral, especially as they expose many citizens to the risk of Coronavirus infection, but they did not care.

On the same hand, shooting Maraşlı series was suspended due to Burak Deniz's infection, as he plays the leading role in the show next to Alina Boz.

Burak Sağyaşar, producer of Maraşlı, made a statement about the health status of Deniz.

'We stopped shooting because our valuable actor Burak Deniz was infected with Covid-19. Our actor, who is in good health, continues the quarantine process at his home. This week, we are taking a one-week break for the health of our cast and crew.'