Burak Deniz and Didem Soydan End Their One-Year Relationship for This Reason

They are not longer a couple. Turkish actor Burak Deniz and his girlfriend, Turkish model Didem Soydan, have called it quits on their relationship that lasted for about two years.

The Maraşlı star and the blond bombshell have unfollowed each other on Instagram, a move that was seen as a confirmation of the alleged breakup.

Reason Behind the Alleged Separation

After One year of dating and having to deal with the scrutiny of the public and the press, Deniz and Soydan have decided to put an end to their relationship.

Turkish media has tried to report the possible reason behind this sudden breakup, and they've suggested two assumptions.

CNN Türk suggested that the couple has broken up due to Didem Soydan's jealousy from Burak Deniz's co-star in Maraşlı, Turkish actress Alina Boz.

This is not the first time Alina Boz is being mentioned in Burak and Didem's relationship.

Last July, when Didem Soydan had the grand opening of her beauty fair, one journalist asked her if she ended her relationship with Deniz and if jealousy of Alina was the reason behind it.

At the time, Didem responded: 'I don't talk about my private life, you know, you can't take a word from me,' and she dismissed the question about breakup at the time.

Another assumption of the reason behind the current separation between the two made by Turkish magazine Son Dakika.

The news outlet has reported that Burak and Didem have had an argument which led to their separation.

Didem Soydan and Tom Hardy Statements

In the past months, Didem Soydan had made candid statements about being in love with Burak Deniz.

When she was asked by the press: 'Would you like to stay in the same elevator with British actor Tom Hardy?',: she responded: 'I'll confess something; I'm a fan, but I'm in love right now and I really don't see anyone else.'

Burak Deniz and Didem Soydan Former Marriage Plans

Last May, Deniz and Soydan were spotted together in a shopping mall after lockdown restrictions have been relaxed in Turkey.

During the outing, a journalist asked Burak Deniz: 'Do you think of getting married?'

According to ABC Gazetesi, Burak Deniz smiled to the journalist's question without giving a clear answer.



