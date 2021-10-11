Dubai Brings Haifa Wehbe With Demet Özdemir, Burak Deniz, Neslihan Atagül and Kadir Doğulu

Turkey's a-listers are on a business trip to Dubai.

Last night, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences held it's grand opening in one spectacular evening which included exceptional performances before Dubai's stunning skyline.

Guests of the event were as important and famous as the night's spectacular shows, including Arab, Turkish and global figures and artists.

The Arab star of the night was Lebanese diva Haifa Wehbe, who sported a thigh high gown with a zebra pattern print by Lebanese fashion designer Mikhail Chamoun.

The Law Kont hitmaker added few inches to her 163 cm by sporting Casadei black sandals, paired with Cartier jewellery and Hermès clutch.

In addition to Haifa, a bulk of Turkey's top actors and actresses were spotted at the hotspot, including married Turkish couple Neslihan Atagül and Kadir Doğulu, as well as Demet Özdemir and Burak Deniz.

Neslihan Atagül and Kadir Doğulu have stolen the spotlight when they first touched down DxB airport as they put up a romantic display that was shared by the Sefirin Kızı star on Instagram.

In another video, Neslihan Atagül and actress Şeyma Subaşı were sitting next to each other and enjoying the shows.

During the night, Atagül sported an off-shoulder white dress paired with silver sandals, meanwhile hubby Doğulu looked dapper in a black suit.

Demet Özdemir, who sported an orange gown, was seen having a lot of fun while drinking and chatting with colleague Burak Deniz as he was smoking a cigarette.

Then Özdemir was seen dancing as Şeyma Subaşı was documenting the night on social media.

Turkish stars have wrapped up the night by taking a picture that included: Demet Özdemir, Burak Deniz, Şeyma Subaşı, Neslihan Atagül and Kadir Doğulu.

Türkiye's top stars were also spotted with Iraqi TV personality Deema Al Asadi, as she took selfies with Burak Deniz, Neslihan Atagül and Demet Özdemir.