  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Dubai Brings Haifa Wehbe With Demet Özdemir, Burak Deniz, Neslihan Atagül and Kadir Doğulu

Dubai Brings Haifa Wehbe With Demet Özdemir, Burak Deniz, Neslihan Atagül and Kadir Doğulu

Ala' Mashharawi

Ala' Mashharawi

Published October 11th, 2021 - 10:33 GMT
Dubai Brings Haifa Wehbe With Demet Özdemir, Burak Deniz, Neslihan Atagül and Kadir Doğulu

Turkey's a-listers are on a business trip to Dubai.

Also ReadHilarious Reaction From Arab Fans to Burak Deniz and Serenay Sarıkaya's Netflix Series, ŞahmeranHilarious Reaction From Arab Fans to Burak Deniz and Serenay Sarıkaya's Netflix Series, Şahmeran

Last night, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences held it's grand opening in one spectacular evening which included exceptional performances before Dubai's stunning skyline.

Guests of the event were as important and famous as the night's spectacular shows, including Arab, Turkish and global figures and artists.

The Arab star of the night was Lebanese diva Haifa Wehbe, who sported a thigh high gown with a zebra pattern print by Lebanese fashion designer Mikhail Chamoun.

Haifa Wehbe SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences with turkish stars

The Law Kont hitmaker added few inches to her 163 cm by sporting Casadei black sandals, paired with Cartier jewellery and Hermès clutch.

In addition to Haifa, a bulk of Turkey's top actors and actresses were spotted at the hotspot, including married Turkish couple Neslihan Atagül and Kadir Doğulu, as well as Demet Özdemir and Burak Deniz.

Neslihan Atagül and Kadir Doğulu have stolen the spotlight when they first touched down DxB airport as they put up a romantic display that was shared by the Sefirin Kızı star on Instagram.

Neslihan Atagül Kadir Doğulu dubai dxb romance love airport

In another video, Neslihan Atagül and actress Şeyma Subaşı were sitting next to each other and enjoying the shows.

During the night, Atagül sported an off-shoulder white dress paired with silver sandals, meanwhile hubby Doğulu looked dapper in a black suit.

Neslihan Atagül SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences

Demet Özdemir, who sported an orange gown, was seen having a lot of fun while drinking and chatting with colleague Burak Deniz as he was smoking a cigarette.

Demet Özdemir SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences

Then Özdemir was seen dancing as Şeyma Subaşı was documenting the night on social media.

Turkish stars have wrapped up the night by taking a picture that included: Demet Özdemir, Burak Deniz, Şeyma Subaşı, Neslihan Atagül and Kadir Doğulu.

Also ReadHilarious Reaction From Arab Fans to Burak Deniz and Serenay Sarıkaya's Netflix Series, ŞahmeranCan Yaman and Demet Özdemir: Is Love Being Cooked in Hiding?!

Demet Özdemir Burak Deniz Neslihan Atagül Kadir Doğulu Şeyma Subaşı SLS dubai

Türkiye's top stars were also spotted with Iraqi TV personality Deema Al Asadi, as she took selfies with Burak Deniz, Neslihan Atagül and Demet Özdemir.

Deema Al Asadi selfies with Burak Deniz Neslihan Atagül Demet Özdemir dubai SLS

Tags:Haifa WehbeDemet ÖzdemirBurak DenizNeslihan AtagülKadir DoğuluŞeyma SubaşıTurkeyLebanonDubai

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...