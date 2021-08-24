Carry Me Baby! Romantic Moments Between Burak Deniz and Didem Soydan From Their Göcek Getaway (Pictures)

Turkish couple Burak Deniz and Didem Soydan have opened the holiday season.

Actor Burak Deniz has rented Turkish actor Erkan Petekkaya's boat in Göcek bays, as he took a break accompanied by his lover Didem Soydan, her close friend Umut Eker and the rest of the gang.

Paparazzi was able to photograph the couple in their trip, as Didem Soydan had a hard time getting out of water.

Didem Soydan was seen climbing down the stairs of the boat to take a dip in the sea, she even tried hard to help Eker's lover. It was understood that she did not know how to swim, and the sea ring was lowered into the water for her.

Burak Deniz left himself in the cool waters after putting on his flippers and goggles.

However, a specific footage stood out, it was when Burak Deniz carried Didem Soydan in the sea.

The couple in-love also shared another romantic moment that was captured by lenses, when Burak kissed Didem on the cheek while they were standing on the boat.

The boat crew made a fruit plate and served it for the group who couldn't get out of the water.

When it was time for the group, who had a lot of fun, to get out of the water, Didem Soydan had a hard time.

Soydan was trying to climb the stairs of the boat, then she tried to hide when she thought that there were journalists on a zodiac boat that was speeding over the sea.

Burak Deniz, who came out of the sea, couldn't get his energy out and jumped into the sea by going to the upper part of the boat. Not content with that, the actor climbed the stairs of the boat many times and jumped into the water.

Soydan, who was trying to keep up with her lover, jumped down the stairs and tried to accompany Deniz.

Welcoming Didem Soydan, who came out of the water, the model hugged her lover and smothered him with kisses.