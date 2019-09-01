Bushra: Rami Malek Will Not Participate in El Gouna Festival

American Egyptian actor Rami Malek will not participate in the upcoming edition of El Gouna Festival because he is already preoccupied with filming James Bond's latest film "No Time to Die" in the UK.





At the press conference held in Cairo for El Gouna festival committee, El Gouna Festival Operations Manager Egyptian star Bushra pointed out that the management tried to bring Rami Malek to participate in the previous two editions of the festival, but each time he was busy filming a movie.

Rami Malek got an Oscar as the best actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. He began his acting career with supporting roles in film and television, including the Night at the Museum film trilogy between 2006 and 2014.

