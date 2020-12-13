Bushra Stuns at Her Wedding and Requests a ‘Tomb’ as Deferred Dower (Pictures)

Bushra said: I DO!

Last Friday, Egyptian singer and actress Bushra has officially tied the knot to fiancé Egyptian businessman Ali Salem.

The newlyweds threw a simple wedding at home that was limited to family and closed friends due to the spread of Coronavirus.

The bride dazzled in short white embroidered dress with puffed sleeves sporting curly hair.

This marriage comes a month after Ali Salem had proposed to Bushra on the red carpet of Gouna Film Festival.

As for deferred dower, Bushra requested a 'tomb' from Ali, to spark wide controversy.

She said: "Death is not far from us, and this year we have lost many of our friends and professors who have passed away, in addition to people who were young, including a friend of mine who was as old as me and died during his sleep. It is normal to think that nothing last in this world."

It's been reported that Ali is 6 years younger than Bushra, but the latter denied that confirming that they are of the same age.