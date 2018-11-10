Caitlyn Jenner Shares Instagram Video After Mass California Fire

Caitlyn Jenner. (AFP/ File)

Caitlyn Jenner has confirmed she is safe after it was reported her home was torched in the Californian wildfires.

The 69-year-old reality star - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner - took to Instagram on Friday (09.11.18) to reassure her fans that she had safely evacuated her home in Southern California amid the raging Woolsey fire, which reportedly consumed her Malibu hills property.

In the video - which featured Caitlyn and her close friend Sophia Hutchins - the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said: "Hi! Caitlyn and Sophia here! Well, we're safe. Don't know if the house made it or not, it's still up in the air."

Caitlyn also confirmed that her pet dogs are safe too, as she showed them playing around in a swimming pool behind her.

She added: "[They're] having a good day - I don't think we're having that good of day."

And Sophia then jokingly noted: "We're having a vodka, it's been a hell of a morning."

Sophia, 22, also took to her own Instagram story to share a video in which she stated they were both safe and well.

She said: "I just wanna let everyone know we made it out. Both of us made it out, the dogs made it out, a few of our belongings made it out and we are safe and that that is all that matters. We are safe."

Caitlyn and Sophia's evacuation comes after the star's former step-daughters Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian were also forced out of their Calabasas homes.

Kim - who has North, five, Saint, two, and nine-month-old daughter Chicago with her 'All Day' rapper husband Kanye West - took to Instagram to share the scenes from the blaze as she landed, and revealed she and her family had just an hour to pick up a few of their belongings before leaving.

She wrote: "Pray for Calabasas. Just landed back home and I had one hour to pack up and evacuate our home. Pray everyone is safe."

She then updated fans, letting them know she was having to leave her home, writing: "They're evacuating everyone now from all of our homes."

The 38-year-old reality star then praised the fire services, adding: "Fire fighters are arriving. Thank you for all that you do for us!!! (sic)"