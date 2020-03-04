Camila Cabello Celebrates Her Birthday in Blackpool

The 'Senorita' hitmaker marked her 23rd birthday at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the north England city, and her boyfriend Shawn Mendes flew all the way out from his home in Toronto, Canada to be with her on her big day.



Camila - who is in the city filming 'Cinderella' - posted videos of herself on social media dancing to the music, whilst Shawn duly filmed from nearby.



Kay Cannon, the director of 'Cinderella', shared a sweet tribute to Camila, posting a picture of her and Shawn and writing: "Sweet @camila_cabello turns 23 today!!! Celebratin' "Cinderella" style. Happy bday, Cinders!!!!! @shawnmendes (sic)"



The party was indeed Cinderella themed with a birthday cake shaped like a pumpkin, that was adorned with the words: "If you keep on believing the dream that you wish will come true. Happy birthday Camila!", whilst there was also a glass slipper carved out of ice, which had a birthday message carved into it.



Camila took to social media earlier in the day to thank her fans for their happy birthday messages, whilst also using her platform to raise awareness of "one of the worst humanitarian crises happening in the world right now in Syria".



Alongside a selfie, she shared: "ITS MY BIRTHDAY!!! guys thank u for all of the birthday love, I absolutely love you guys and am so thankful for you ...



"for my birthday I wanna bring attention to one of the worst humanitarian crises happening in the world right now, in Syria. 950,000 people have been forced to flee their homes because of the violence in Idlib - some with only the clothes on their backs. Most of them are children. Now, they're living in displacement camps in freezing cold temperatures. families shouldn't have to choose between dying from bombs or freezing cold temperatures. Save the Children is working to provide displaced families with food, blankets and warmth. They are trying to keep kids families safe, but they need our help. so for my birthday, it would mean the world to me if you would consider supporting Save the Children's response to this humanitarian crisis. Go to savethechildren.org to help Save the Children reach children in need. I love u (sic)"