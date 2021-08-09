Camilla Cabello Wishes Beau Shawn Mendes a Happy Birthday

Camilla Cabello celebrates Shawn Mendes' 23rd birthday.

The 'Don't Go Yet' singer took to Instagram to share with her 54.7 million followers a sweet tribute to her three-time Grammy Award nominee boyfriend celebrating his birthday.

Cabello posted a series of pictures, the first snap features her giving the 'Mercy' singer a kiss on the cheek, while the second snap of the series was a video where Mendes was seen shirtless in a pool saying ' I'm living my best life'.

And last but not least, the final picture showed a smiling snap of Shawn.

'feliz cumpleaños mi amor, thankful for your existence every day.' she captioned the post.

last December, Mendes shared that he and Cabello have discussed engagement.

“Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it's always been if I'm not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know, she's been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don’t know, at the same time, I know we’re really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.” Mendes said.

Mendes' next single "Summer of Love" is expected to drop at the end of this coming week.