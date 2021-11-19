Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir Maldives Vacation Pictures

Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir are one of the top artists in Turkey who were able to cross the borders and reach global fame, thanks to their hit show Erkenci Kuş (The Early Bird).

And lately, the former co-stars and rumored couple have occupied headlines when they both had new developments on their separate love lives.

At first, it was Can Yaman who broke up with the Italian sports presenter Diletta Leotta after months of dating.

Earlier in January, Can proposed to Leotta in the most romantic way, by writing 'Will you marry me' on a plane banner.

However, the love between the Turkish-Italian couple was not meant to be, and last September Diletta Leotta has confirmed breaking up with Can Yaman.

In the middle of Can and Diletta separation whirlwind in the media, it was also reported that Demet Özdemir was also breaking up with Turkish singer Oğuzhan Koç.

The timing of breakups for both Can and Demet opened the door of speculation for a possible reconciliation.

And while fans of Sanem Aydın and Can Divit in Erkenci Kuş were supporting their possible love return, pictures of their romantic history re-surfaced.

Among those images were the claimed trip Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir took together to Maldives in September 2019.

At the time, fans were convinced that Can and Demet were together on the tropical island judging from the pictures they used to share on social media from the same spots.

