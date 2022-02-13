Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir Together Again for This Project

Disney Plus would like to bring together the actors it has under contract in a commercial: among the possible protagonists are Can Yaman, Demet Özdemir, and Hande Erçel.

The production of the new Disney Plus TV series in Turkey continues at a rapid pace.

The film company seems to be doing things big and after having recruited the biggest actors in the Turkish market, it seems that a promotional ad could soon be shot for the launch of the digital platform, and among the protagonists could be Can Yaman, Demet Özdemir and Hande Erçel.

The Promo of Disney+

In Turkey, Disney Plus continues to pursue its plans for the launch of the digital platform in the summer of 2022.

In recent weeks, it has managed to grab the attention of the most prominent protagonists of Turkish television and cinema, and among the best-known names in Italy are those of Can Yaman, Demet Özdemir, and Hande Erçel.

Precisely, for the launch of the platform, the production company could soon shoot a promotional spot with all the protagonists who currently have signed a contract with Disney. So soon Can, Demet and Hande could all find themselves in the same set.

Who Will Be Can Yaman's Partner in the Disney Plus Series?

Meanwhile, preparations for the production of the various series continue. Although this news has not yet been confirmed by the actor, soon Can could fly to Turkey to shoot the series.

Ay Yapım, the producer of the television series, has not yet revealed which female partner to join Can Yaman, at the moment we only know that she is a world-famous actress.

It seems that at the beginning, Disney was planning to reunite Can Yaman with Demet Özdemir, but apparently, the negotiations would have been blown (rumors of the news report that Demet would not have wanted Can as a partner).

Subsequently, the name of Hande Erçel was also mentioned, but even in this case, the bargaining would not have been successful.