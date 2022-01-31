For Your Eyes Handemiyy! Kerem Bürsin REJECTS Disney+ Offer to Act with Demet Özdemir

It's not strange that the claims of rumored feud and breakup between Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel have filled the Turkish media in the past week, in addition to involving the name of Turkish actress Demet Özdemir in the reports, and some developments have taken place.

Kerem Bürsin Rejects Disney+ Offer

In the latest developments, Instagram account @turkey.celebs that reports Turkish celebrities news has shared that Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin turned down Disney Plus offer to take on the leading role in the upcoming digital series Dünya ile Benim Aramda (Between Me and the World).

@turkey.celebs shared: 'Journalist Birsen Altuntaş: After the recent fuss, Kerem Bürsin will not co-star with Demet Özdemir in Dünya ile Benim Aramda (Between Me and the World) for Disney Plus, and he did not agree with them.'

Followers Reactions to the News

One follower wrote: 'It's obvious, Hande is a dominant', while another follower responded: 'Excuse me, I mean what does Hande has to do with this?! It's obvious from the beginning that Buğra Gülsoy was the leading actor, but they liked to create a fuss to promote the show at the expense of Hande and Kerem's names', and another follower added: 'Dominant!! My dear, those are actors, and Kerem when he was associated with Hande had performed many bold scenes with Nilperi Sahinkaya in Aynen Aynen. Please stop this as if Kerem has not personality.'

In another comment, one social media criticized Turkish journalist Birsen Altuntaş and wrote: 'Is there anyone sane believes the news of Bersin?'

And replies to this comment came as:

'Her news is true, don't deny it,'

'I don't like her when she enters and reports news about the personal life of celebrities, because many times she gets it wrong. I hope she leaves the trifles and focuses on the appropriate reporting which she built her credibility on because she reports personal news so many times that it harms her credibility,'

'Bersin always has her news coming out right,'

'It is clear my sister, for a long time they did not appear together, and Kerem did not put any comment or even like Hande's pictures.'