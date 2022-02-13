Sex Pictures of Demet Özdemir and Şükrü Özyıldız Anger Oğuzhan Koç

The reason for the separation of Oğuzhan Koç and Demet Özdemir has been revealed!

Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç, who started dating last summer, came to the agenda with the news of separation in the past few days.

The couple, who stopped following each other on social media, did not make any statement about the separation, but it was learned that they gave their relationship another chance.

The reasons for ending the relationship, whose separation lasted for 1 month, emerged.

Allegedly, Oğuzhan Koç was furious when he saw the bed scene of his lover Demet Özdemir with Şükrü Özyıldız.

Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç ended their relationship last month, which they surprisingly started in the summer.

The couple, who ended their relationship during their return from their Paris vacation, avoided making any statements about the separation.

In fact, it turned out that Oğuzhan Koç prepared a very special and unforgettable party for his girlfriend on February 14 as they reconciled.

The reason for the separation of the couple became clear after the conciliation.

Allegedly, Demet Özdemir and Şükrü Özyıldız's bed and kissing scenes in the movie 'Love Tactics' caused the famous couple to have a short separation.

It was claimed that Şükrü Özyıldız's words about Demet Özdemir, "It was very enjoyable to work with her. I hope we will work again", fueled Oğuzhan Koç's jealousy.

On the other hand, the ambitious scenes of Demet Özdemir and Şükrü Özyıldız also made a big impact on social media.

Some social media users found the scenes too ambitious and commented, "Oğuzhan Koç is right to be jealous."