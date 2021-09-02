Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta 600,000 Euros Wedding in 2022 CANCELLED

It has been more than a month since they shared their last photo together, and everything suggests that their relationship is more than broken.

There may not be any kind of confirmation from Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta revealing that their relationship has ended, but the truth is that social media is giving many clues in recent weeks.

Yaman-Diletta 2022 Wedding Cancelled

In February 2021, Takvim Turkish Newspaper has reported few details on Can and Diletta's wedding.

The newspaper stated that the Turkish-Italian couple were planning to throw their wedding in Sicily, Italy, adding that the cost of the wedding on Can could approximately reach 600,000 Euros ($846,273 / 5,880,289 Turkish lira).

Venue of the wedding was reported to be at Noto Bassi di Palazzo in Sicily, because it was where Diletta Leotta was born and raised.

Last Valentine's Day, Can Yaman proposed to Diletta Leotta in the most romantic way, by writing 'Diletta, will you marry me? I love you, Can' on skywriting banner as they were dining at Torre Normanna restaurant.

The wedding was planned to be held last June, then it was postponed until last August.

Last July, Can Yaman's father, Güven Yaman, stated that the wedding is put on until 2022.

'The first step has been taken. Engagement rings were worn. I hope the wedding is next year.'

Unfortunately, there might not there be a Yaman-Leotta wedding at all, as strong breakup rumors have been circulating for more than a month without any comments from the estranged couple.

Clues of Possible Breakup

The fact that Can and Diletta are spending the holidays separately, and that he also did not attend the sports presenter's birthday suggests that their love has come to an end sooner than many would have imagined.

There are several Italian media outlets that pointed out the breakup between the Turkish actor and the Italian host, based on the fact that it has been a long time since they shared an image together.

It was Leotta who shared various images of how she celebrated her birthday at an incredible party in Sicily attended by her friends, her family but not Can Yaman, especially since he is not focused now on any project as such, but is enjoying his vacation, so his absence is not justified on such a special day for the presenter.

But despite the fact that the Turkish actor was not with her, the party went smoothly judging by the Italian's smile in the images she has shared.

Although it is true that they may have broken up, they still follow each other on Instagram, however, they have not published anything together since July 12, when they were photographed with the Italian flag painted on their faces to support the Italian league.

Reason Behind Claimed Breakup

Rumors of breakup have been appearing since their relationship began, and even she wanted to defend her bond with Yaman to put aside the gossip.

Perhaps, one of the reasons why they have separated their lives is that Can Yaman wanted to go much faster than Diletta Leotta in the relationship, in fact, he would have asked to marry her, but she would have said no alluding to the fact that they had been together for a short time and that she needed to get to know each other more.