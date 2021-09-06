Can Yaman Awarded 'TV Personality of the Year' in Venice Film Festival 2021

Turkish actor Can Yaman has landed at Lido di Venezia, and fans were hunting him at the Festival on Sunday afternoon.

On his arrival, there was a roar with shouts of joy and applause by the crowds. Many girls accompanied by their mothers. Can Yaman allowed himself to take selfies with lucky fans who were closest to the hotel entrance.

"By now I'm used to it, they chase me everywhere, I didn't imagine such a thing until a few months ago", joked the Turkish actor during the press conference of Filming Italy Best Movie Award, which awarded Can Yaman with 'TV Personality of the Year'.

"I have been living in Rome for eight months and I got used to these scenes".

Women of all ages followed Yaman's movements for hours around the Lido, between Hotel Excelsior and Terrazza Campari, trying to take a photo or a selfie, as the hashtag #CanYamanBestMovieAward was splashed on social media.

Can Yaman is involved in numerous projects, including the new series 'Sandokan' in the coming months.

On Instagram, the Mr. Wrong star shared footage while taking selfies with hundreds of his loyal fans, and wrote: 'See you in the awards ceremony tonight, Venice.'

For the big night, the hunky star sported a black suit by Dolce & Gabbana.

'Thanks very much to @dolcegabbana for the total look.'

The Erkenci Kuş star reposted a report by Nico Ufficio Stampa which said of the actor:

'For having revolutionized the concept of contemporary stardom, with a seductive but sophisticated image, which in just a few years allowed him to climb the rankings of the European and world star system, establishing himself in all sectors of our imagination, from fashion to cinema.' Also Read Diletta Leotta Takes Off Engagement Ring.. and Can Yaman Stops Linking Her Instagram Pictures

In Venice Film Festival, Can Yaman was competing among several international stars with top-notch projects, such as:

Toni Servillo, Silvio Orlando, Tim Roth,Charlotte Gainsbourg, Dominique Sanda, Alba Rohrwacher, Maya Sansa, Fabrizio Ferracane and Kate Hudson.