Is Can Yaman Broke?

Turkish star Can Yaman joined the Turkish army to serve his military duty for several weeks, which prompted him to cut his hair and shave his beard making him almost unrecognizable.

Sources close to Yaman say he was on the brink of bankruptcy after he spent everything he made from his role in the series, The Early Bird.

Critic Omar Ozlan said: "There isn't a lot of money left with him, and if he had not joined the military, he would have declared bankruptcy. The number of offers given to him decreased after he attacked his fellow artists and became arrogant, which made him lose a lot of his popularity."

He continued: "Producers are concerned about Can because he is reckless and unbalanced, and they no longer trust that he can attract people to see his series and movies."

Can had previously attacked Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Çağatay Ulusoy even though they're more famous than him. His mockery of them seems to have subjected him to attacks from followers and critics.