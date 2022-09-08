Can Yaman Dazzles Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

Earlier this week, famous Turkish star Can Yaman walked the Venice Film Festival's red carpet alongside Italian actress Francesca Chillemi, and the pair stole the show with their gorgeous ensembles.

Can Yaman rocked a black suit, and a white shirt underneath, while Francesca wore a two-piece black ensemble.

Francesca Chillemi shared on her Instagram account a picture of her with Can Yaman as they were both smiling, and captioned the post 'There is emotion, there is fear and there is so much joy to be'

And soon after, Can Yaman and Francesca Chillemi's picture was trending over social media and new sites, Turkish, Italian and Arabic, especially as the release date for the duo's latest series together, 'Viola', is just around the corner.

A few days ago, Can revealed the release date of the series will be on Friday, September 30, on Canale5.

The duo's joint appearance on the Red Carpet brought back dating rumors, since most of Can Yaman's posts on his official Instagram page feature the Italian actress Francesca Chillemi.

Earlier Can Yaman revealed he will be leaving from Venice, as he re-shared an Instagram post and wrote: ''Goodbye Venice I am going to Budapest to continue my training for my new project.

But there will be other occasions to meet again .. I would post more interviews and photos when they happen to me. Stay tuned''

He added: ''Having landed in Venice just a few days ago to take part in the Film Festival together with Francesca Chillemi, Can Yaman used the characteristic taxi of the lagoon city for his travels. With the charisma that distinguishes him, however, the protagonist of the series "Purple like the sea", he decided to sit outside the boat to enjoy the best view of the "Serenissima".

In the series Viola, Can Yaman plays the role of officer Francesco Demir, and starring alongside him is Francesca Chillemi who plays the role of investigator Viola.

Viola come il mare tells the story of Viola Vitale who worked in the field of fashion journalism, Viola works in Paris, however, she decides to move back to Palermo in hope of finding her father whom she has never knew.

She teams up with officer Demir 'Can Yaman' and the duo work side-by-side on homicide cases, as a reporter and a cop.

By Alexandra Abumuhor