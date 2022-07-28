  1. Home
Can Yaman's New Series is Coming Soon

Published July 28th, 2022 - 12:02 GMT
By Alexandra Abumuhor

After a long wait and postponing, the new Italian series 'Viola come il mare' starring famous Turkish star Can Yaman is going to air this September on Italian channel 'Canale 5'

In the series, Can Yaman plays the role of officer Francesco Demir, and starring alongside him is Francesca Chillemi who plays the role of investigator Viola.

The new project will be a crime series with a hint of comedy, but the question is, will Francesca and Can's characters fall in love as they go on their investigative  journey?

Viola come il mare tells the story of Viola Vitale who worked in the field of fashion journalism, Viola works in Paris, however, she decides to move back to Palermo in hope of finding her father whom she has never knew. 

She teams up with officer Demir 'Can Yaman' and the duo work side-by-side on homicide cases, as a reporter and a cop. 

Viola has a special gift that can help solve mysteries quicker, the journalist can associate emotions with colors, for example, when she looks at a person, she sees a color they give off allowing her to unravel their darkest secrets. However, Viola guards a bigger secret that is connected to the reason she moved back to Palermo. 

