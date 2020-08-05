Can Yaman, Demet Özdemir and Other Turkish Celebrities Send Their Prayers and Love to Beirut (Pictures)

Turkish stars interacted with Lebanon and the Lebanese people after the explosion that shook Beirut Port, killing more than a hundred people and wounding over 4000 with a large number of persons missing.

Meryem Uzerli shared a picture of Lebanon's flag with her 6.2 million followers on Instagram, and captioned it: "#beirut #prayingforbeirut my beloved Beirut ... and all the beloved families , friends , people over there ... you Are in my prayers 🙏🏻... 💔💔💔💔.... #praying ... :((( #prayingforabetterworld"

Demet Özdemir shared an Instagram story of the explosion moment, and added a love heart emoji.

Can Yaman shared an Instagram story as well where he wrote "Pray for #Beirut #Lebanon"

Aslı Tandoğan posted a picture of the Lebanese flag, and captioned it in Turkish: "How is this world ... my son asked if he can see the explosion video on TV? I said that the video is terrifying and I don't want you to have a nightmare in your sleep, so what should children in this nightmare do !!

Our prayers are with you🙏🏻 ... #beirut #lebanon"

Engin Altan Düzyatan shared the popular hashtag #PrayForLebanon on his Instagram Story along with the Lebanese flag.