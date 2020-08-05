  1. Home
Can Yaman, Demet Özdemir and Other Turkish Celebrities Send Their Prayers and Love to Beirut (Pictures)

Published August 5th, 2020 - 11:37 GMT
Turkish stars interacted with Lebanon and the Lebanese people after the explosion that shook Beirut Port, killing more than a hundred people and wounding over 4000 with a large number of persons missing.

Meryem Uzerli shared a picture of Lebanon's flag with her 6.2 million followers on Instagram, and captioned it: "#beirut #prayingforbeirut my beloved Beirut ... and all the beloved families , friends , people over there ... you Are in my prayers 🙏🏻... 💔💔💔💔.... #praying ... :((( #prayingforabetterworld"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Demet Özdemir shared an Instagram story of the explosion moment, and added a love heart emoji.

Can Yaman shared an Instagram story as well where he wrote "Pray for #Beirut #Lebanon"

Aslı Tandoğan posted a picture of the Lebanese flag, and captioned it in Turkish: "How is this world ... my son asked if he can see the explosion video on TV? I said that the video is terrifying and I don't want you to have a nightmare in your sleep, so what should children in this nightmare do !!
Our prayers are with you🙏🏻 ... #beirut #lebanon"

Engin Altan Düzyatan shared the popular hashtag #PrayForLebanon on his Instagram Story along with the Lebanese flag.

