Can Yaman Does Not Stand Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç's New Romance

Were Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir truly in love?!

A new report by Hürriyet Daily News has stated that Turkish actor Can Yaman does not bear his fellow actress and alleged-former-ex-lover Demet Özdemir's new romance with Turkish singer Oğuzhan Koç.

The report adds that Demet's new relationship fell like a bomb on Can Yaman, even prompting him to delete their joint photos from his Instagram account.

When we checked Yaman's posts, we found many pictures that brought him together with Özdemir, and they were pretty intimate, but Hürriyet's report has confirmed that Can deleted some pictures and not all of them, and added that fans of the actor were shocked by his move.

Regardless of these reports, there were strong rumors that Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir being romantically involved when they were filming their hit series Erkenci Kuş (The Early Bird) back in 2018.

It's been reported that the couple stayed together even after the series, but then broke up after a little while.

At the time, neither Can nor Demet have confirmed or denied these rumors, which many have later explained as a promotion move to the show by the co-stars.

The same situation is happening right now with the current on-screen lovers Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel, co-stars of Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock on My Door), as viewers are alomst sure that the duo is in a secret relationship.