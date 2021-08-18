'There's Hope'! First Statement About Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta Amid Breakup Claims

The relationship between the Turkish actor and the DAZN host would not be over yet, and there might be hope at the end of the tunnel, reporting Italian magazine Gossip e TV.

Are Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta still together or have they broken up?

This is the question that many fans are asking themselves these days. After their joint trip to Turkey, where the Sicilian presenter met the actor's family, the two never showed up together again, in addition to a deafening silence on social media.

To add more fuel on fire, Can did not attend Diletta's birthday party, the milestone of turning 30, an absence that caused a lot of noise.

According to a new revelation reported by weekly Di Più Tv, it seems that the relationship between Can and Diletta is not completely over, and there may still be some hope.

“Can and Diletta are really close and are serious. There is true love. And even if there have been some misunderstandings and now they are far away, their story cannot end like this ”, a source close to the couple told Italian magazine Cairo Editore.

At this moment, the separation of Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta would be more true than ever, but the 31-year-old and the presenter could solve their problems according to the source. Of course, the distance doesn't help, as in these days, Diletta Leotta has returned to Sicily for a few days of relaxation with her family and friends while Can Yaman is busy with work.

This is not the first time such separation rumors emerge.

In fact, months ago, Can Yaman temporarily deleted his Instagram account, a move that generated many comments of possible crisis in his relationship with Diletta Leotta.

Also, at that time, there were many rumors of infidelity from Diletta's side. However, all that was forgotten as soon as Can and Diletta were seen together and caramelized again.

In media, There are multiple contradictory reports about the couple, ones which discuss their marriage and others that report on their possible breakup, so we will have to wait for official statements by the players of the story, Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta themselves.