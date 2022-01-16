Can Yaman Melts Hearts With His Feminism Speech on C'é Posta Per Te

A real exaltation of the female world. The return of Can Yaman to the studios of the very popular Canale 5 sentiment show C'é Posta Per Te (You've Got Mail) was an opportunity for him to talk about the importance of some women in his life.

We are not referring to all the indiscretions that are regularly read on the gossip pages (especially if we are talking about a sexy icon loved by the public like the Turkish actor). Yaman confided in Maria De Filippi's program, telling about his relationship with his grandmothers and mother.

The last story of the second episode of C'é Posta Per Te aired on January 15, saw a 21-year-old boy, Emanuele, making a surprise to his mother and grandmother.

The two raised Emanuele alone, and not without sacrifices. To thank them for their love, Emanuele wrote to the editorial staff of the program, asking them to give the two a meeting with an actor they love to madness: Can Yaman.

After having complimented them for everything they decided to do for Emanuele, the Turkish actor decided to reveal his part of the story, also because he noticed some parallels between his story and the one told by Maria De Filippi.

'If I think about my childhood, I find many similarities with this story. I had two very strong grandmothers. In my first three years of life, my maternal grandmother took care of me. From the fourth year, then, there was the paternal one. In the first ten years of my life, I had these very strong women and I will always thank them. When you have love with you, when you have such strong women by your side, you are invincible, indestructible. If I hadn't had this gift in my life, maybe things wouldn't have turned out this way.'

Can Yaman also talked about the relationship with his mother.

'She has become my best friend, in everything. She shared everything with me when I was little. We always made decisions together. This is a beautiful thing.'

To conclude this moment, the actor wanted to give a dance to his grandmothers and mother, to the notes of Perfect by Ed Sheeran.