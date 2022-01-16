  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Can Yaman Melts Hearts With His Feminism Speech on C'é Posta Per Te

Can Yaman Melts Hearts With His Feminism Speech on C'é Posta Per Te

Published January 16th, 2022 - 10:04 GMT
Can Yaman C'é Posta Per Te'deki Feminizm Konuşmasıyla Kalpleri Eritiyor Can Yaman scioglie i cuori con il suo discorso sul femminismo su C'é Posta Per Te

A real exaltation of the female world. The return of Can Yaman to the studios of the very popular Canale 5 sentiment show C'é Posta Per Te (You've Got Mail) was an opportunity for him to talk about the importance of some women in his life.

Also ReadDon't Be Jealous Kerem Bürsin! Hande Erçel to Co-Star Next to Can Yaman?!Don't Be Jealous Kerem Bürsin! Hande Erçel to Co-Star Next to Can Yaman?!

We are not referring to all the indiscretions that are regularly read on the gossip pages (especially if we are talking about a sexy icon loved by the public like the Turkish actor). Yaman confided in Maria De Filippi's program, telling about his relationship with his grandmothers and mother.

The last story of the second episode of C'é Posta Per Te aired on January 15, saw a 21-year-old boy, Emanuele, making a surprise to his mother and grandmother.

The two raised Emanuele alone, and not without sacrifices. To thank them for their love, Emanuele wrote to the editorial staff of the program, asking them to give the two a meeting with an actor they love to madness: Can Yaman

After having complimented them for everything they decided to do for Emanuele, the Turkish actor decided to reveal his part of the story, also because he noticed some parallels between his story and the one told by Maria De Filippi.

'If I think about my childhood, I find many similarities with this story. I had two very strong grandmothers. In my first three years of life, my maternal grandmother took care of me. From the fourth year, then, there was the paternal one. In the first ten years of my life, I had these very strong women and I will always thank them. When you have love with you, when you have such strong women by your side, you are invincible, indestructible. If I hadn't had this gift in my life, maybe things wouldn't have turned out this way.'

Can Yaman also talked about the relationship with his mother.

'She has become my best friend, in everything. She shared everything with me when I was little. We always made decisions together. This is a beautiful thing.'

To conclude this moment, the actor wanted to give a dance to his grandmothers and mother, to the notes of Perfect by Ed Sheeran.

Also ReadDon't Be Jealous Kerem Bürsin! Hande Erçel to Co-Star Next to Can Yaman?!Adiós Can Yaman! First Pictures of Diletta Leotta With Her Alleged New Boyfriend Giacomo Cavalli
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Can Yaman (@canyaman)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Can Yaman (@canyaman)

 

Tags:Can YamanTurkeyItaly

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...