Don't Be Jealous Kerem Bürsin! Hande Erçel to Co-Star Next to Can Yaman?!

It is rumored that Turkish actors Can Yaman and Hande Erçel might have a joint project in the future.

Turkish couple Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel have made headlines when New Year bells rang, as they both tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to Kerem Bürsin's business manager, Günfer Günaydın, she revealed that both Kerem and Hande are quarantining together and that they are asymptomatic.

Hande Erçel First Statement After Quarantine

According to a report by Ahaber portal, actress Hande Erçel was seen leaving a management agency in Levent.

She gave her first statement to the press after her recovery, revealing that she had difficulty breathing.

"Like many people, it caught me. It was a difficult process. It was a really difficult disease. May all those who had it recover soon."

Will Can Yaman and Hande Erçel Work Together?

Hande, who has become one of the most recognizable faces in Turkey, has not yet made it clear what her next step will be after she finished filming Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock On My Door/Love Is In The Air) six months ago.

Hande has worked on some advertising campaigns, but we don't know what big projects she is going to apply her talent on.

It appears that Disney Plus, in addition to contacting Can Yaman, also contacted her for a meeting, reporting Chiecosa.it

From this point, rumors started circulating that the two stars might work together on a new show produced by Disney+, but nothing has been confirmed yet from those involved in the claims.

Meanwhile, Hande paid her friend and actress Bensu Soral a brief visit in New York last October.

As for Kerem's part, he is busy with the release of the film Eflatun, in addition to working on many projects both as an actor and as a producer. All that remains is to wait for the imminent recovery from Covid to see them return to work!