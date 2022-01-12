  1. Home
Adiós Can Yaman! First Pictures of Diletta Leotta With Her Alleged New Boyfriend Giacomo Cavalli

Published January 12th, 2022 - 09:11 GMT
Weekly magazine Chi has published photos from the vacation of sports journalist Diletta Leotta with the young model Giacomo Cavalli, who is rumored to be more than just a friend.

Does Diletta Leotta have a new boyfriend after Can Yaman?

The question is raised by the latest issue of Chi weekly magazine, which revealed photos that showed Diletta Leotta in the company of 28-year-old model Giacomo Cavalli, who has been by her side for some time.

Once the love story with Turkish actor Can Yaman has been archived, Diletta Leotta's heart might be beating again.

Prime foto di Diletta Leotta con il suo presunto nuovo fidanzato Giacomo Cavalli

At the moment, nothing has been official from those directly involved, except for some paparazzi footage from their joint vacation in St. Moritz.

Prime foto di Diletta Leotta con il suo presunto nuovo amante Giacomo Cavalli

The photos show the two sitting at the same table in one of the most famous cafes in the city, a sign that their relationship does not need secrecy, only a simple friendship or maybe something more, a relationship that is still unknown to everyone.

Prime foto di Diletta Leotta con il suo presunto nuovo amante Giacomo Cavalli

Both Diletta and Giacomo spent New Year's Eve together in Engadina and after their trip to the mountains they both left, Leotta went to follow the Juve Napoli match, and Cavalli to surf the waves.

Who is Giacomo Cavalli, the alleged new boyfriend of Diletta Leotta

Giacomo Cavalli, indicated as the alleged new companion of Diletta Leotta, is a 28-year old model from Brescia. He's an economics and marketing expert with a master's degree from Bocconi University in Milan, and he works as a model for some of the most important high fashion brands which goes hand in hand with his passion for sailing, as he obtained the title of 'junior world champion'.

On Instagram, Giacomo Cavalli boasts a following of over 58 thousand followers with whom he shares the shots of the moments dedicated to his passions: the sea, the mountains, and fashion.

 

