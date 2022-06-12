  1. Home
Can Yaman Receives Honorary Award

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published June 12th, 2022 - 11:54 GMT
Italy's filming festival 2022 awarded Turkish actor Can Yaman
Highlights
Fans have also noticed the actor's dramatic weight loss

Italy's filming festival 2022 awarded Turkish actor Can Yaman the Creativity Award for his chartiable organization.

The famous Turkish actor's organization aims to help support children in need in Italy, and following his award win, the actor received tons of messages from his followers congratulating him.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Can Yaman (@canyaman)

Meanwhile, Can Yaman surprised followers by changing his look, with a picture he posted on his personal page on Instagram, where he appeared to have lost a lot of weight.

Many have noticed his dramatic weight change and that he has also adopted a new hairstyle.

Yaman's photo was admired by a large number of followers who praised his handsomeness.

 

