Can Yaman to Star in an English-Language Series

Published October 11th, 2022 - 11:02 GMT
Can Yaman is currently filming 'El Turco'
Can Yaman to star in El Turco, but in English

Can Yaman is getting more and more famous everyday, and now, the star will film a series in English, to increase his fan base. 

The Turkish actor is famous for starring in both Turkish and Italian series, but now, it's time for a change, as the Viola come il mare star has signed a contract to star in an English dialect series 'El Turco' for Disney+.

Can Yaman is originally Turkish, but he speaks Italian as his second language, and spends a lot of his time in Italy as he has a huge fan base in the 'Bel Paese'

Can Yaman

According to different Turkish news sites, Can Yaman is currently filming 'El Turco', and it is reported that Uluç Bayraktar will direct the series, and filming will start this week in Budapest. The show will air on Disney+. 

 

By Alexandra Abumuhor 

