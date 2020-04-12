Can Yaman to Star in the New Series "Mr. Wrong".. Check Who Will Be His On-Screen Lover!

Get ready Can fans; because your favorite actor is about to dazzle you with a new series!

After the smashing success, that popular Turkish actor Can Yaman has achieved in Early Bird (Erkenci Kuş), he returns to the silver screen with another hit series named "Mr. Wrong", written by Aslı Zengin, and co-starring with actress Özge Gürel.

Can and Özge had already proven that they are the perfect on-screen couple, due to their chemistry in Dolnay series.

Bay Yanlin or Mr. Worng is produced by Gold Film, the same production company that was in charge of Erkenci Kuş, and the filming is scheduled to begin next May.







